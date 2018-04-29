Z’s liquor permit up for debate

PIQUA — The city is bringing a resolution before the Piqua City Commission on Tuesday seeking the objection to the renewal of Z’s liquor permit, claiming it has created “a drain on City resources.”

The emergency resolution objects to the renewal of the liquor permit held by Marlo Investments LLC, DBA Z’s Sportsbar, 319 N. Wayne St., also known as Z’s Food and Spirits.

The resolution states that the “Piqua Police Department has had significant contact with Z’s Sportsbar resulting in multiple court cases and a drain on City resources that affect the community as a whole.”

It goes on to allege that the business has been operated “in a manner that demonstrates a disregard for the laws, regulations or local ordinances of this state or any other state,” and that renewal of the liquor permit would create “substantial interference with public decency, sobriety, peace or good order.”

If approved, the commission will be requesting the Department of Liquor Control to reject also the application of renewal and to request a hearing.

As it is written as an emergency resolution, this will allow the city to submit this resolution to the Department of Commerce by May 2 for a valid objection if approved by the commission.

In other news:

The commission will vote on retaining the services of the auditor of state for the 2017 annual audit of the City of Piqua. The cost of the audit is not to exceed $43,050.

They will then vote on a contract with Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio for the installation of gas facilities at 156 Robert M. Davis Parkway for the new Health and Sanitation facility. The cost of the contract is not to exceed $61,250.

Following that, the commission will vote on authorizing the city manager to enter into the LPA Federal ODOT-LET project agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the Great Miami River Trail Bridge project and also for the Ohio-Indiana Trail Bridge project. This legislation will allow ODOT to oversee the plan reviews, to handle the project bidding, and to handle the construction inspection of each project.

The city is receiving funding under the Surface Transportation Program through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for the construction of the Great Miami River Trail Bridge project. The city is also receiving funding under the Transportation Alternatives Program through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for the construction of the Ohio-Indiana Trail Bridge project.

Later, the commission will vote on authorizing participation in ODOT’s Cooperative Purchasing Program.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, 201 W. Water St.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

