Neighbors’ dispute leads to alleged burglary

PIQUA — Three people are in jail this week after a dispute between neighbors escalated to an alleged burglary on Thursday night.

Eric B. Clay Jr., 23, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated burglary and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business on Thursday. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday morning.

The reported incident took place on the 400 block of Wood Street in Piqua on Thursday night at approximately 8:55 p.m. It took place inside a double apartment where neighbors were arguing when the downstairs neighbor, reportedly Clay, pushed the upstairs neighbor through his door and assaulted him, according to Piqua Police Department reports.

The squad responded to the scene. The victim was found with blood on his face and mouth.

Clay is being held in the Miami County Jail on $1,500 cash or surety bond. Clay is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on May 2.

In connection with this incident, Anthony M. Olden, 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree felony complicity to aggravated burglary and Betty R. Lewis, 24, of Detroit, Mich., was charged with first-degree felony complicity to aggravated burglary and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

Olden and Lewis are each being held at the jail on $1,500 cash or surety bond. Olden and Lewis scheduled to have a preliminary hearing and pre-trial conference, respectively, on May 2.

Public indecency in Tipp

In Tipp City, a male subject was charged after allegedly exposing himself outside of an apartment building on Commanche Lane on Monday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Christopher Alphin, 25, of Tipp City, was charged with third-degree misdemeanor public indecency after witnesses reported seeing him masturbating outside, according to Tipp City Police Department reports. One witness reportedly chased Alphin before Tipp City police found Alphin in the area.

According to police reports, Alphin said that he had gotten kicked out of his apartment earlier and that “he was only urinating outside.”

Alphin is scheduled to be arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on May 1.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Blake E. Nickel, 26, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kimberly L. Davis, 31, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor attempted criminal damaging, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Robert J. Barga, 32, of West Milton, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle, amended down from fourth-degree felony grand theft of a motor vehicle, and also for a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Edgar D. Benton, 45, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Larry D. Hudson, 38, of Dayton, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, amended down from third-degree felony failure to comply with a police officer.

• James L. Devlin, 28, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Harley M. Ganger, 18, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

• Abigail A. Hicks, 26, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice.

