Piqua designated Tree City USA

PIQUA — On April 20, the City of Piqua was named as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The Southwest Ohio awards program was hosted by the City of Miamisburg. Bob Graeser, City of Piqua project manager, was honored to receive the Tree City USA award.

Ohio has led the nation with the most Tree City USA communities for 37 years, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Last year, Ohio had 241 Tree City USA communities. Ohioans planted more than 27,000 trees, pruned more than 88,000 trees, volunteered more than 48,000 hours in their urban forestry programs and invested a combined total of more than $40 million toward urban forestry efforts.

“We are proud to have so many Ohio communities that consistently promote the care of their trees through the Tree City USA program,” said Robert Boyles, Ohio’s state forester. “Ohio communities continue to enjoy the environmental benefits and visual aesthetic that being a participant in the Tree City USA program provides.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. Piqua achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department; a tree-care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.