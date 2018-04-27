Council renews Rumpke contract

BRADFORD — The Bradford Council renewed their trash pickup contract with Rumpke during their regular meeting Thursday evening.

The council locked in a five-year rate of $18.71 per month per customer, which is up slightly from what the village is currently paying at $17.96 per month per customer.

Residents will be receiving new toters that are approximately 60 gallons, according to Village Administrator Rick Looker. Looker added that trash pickup will be every two weeks.

Additional toters will cost $2.50 a month, down from $3.50 a month.

The council also considered a three-year contract with Rumpke, but the rates were higher at a cost of $19.01 per month per customer.

The council then renewed their liability insurance with the Ohio Municipal League Joint Self Insurance Pool. The council approved a three-year contract at a cost of approximately $20,411 in addition to an extra $161 for the terrorism clause, which will cover the village in the event of any terrorist attacks. The total cost is up from $19,010.

Looker reminded the council that if they wanted to shop around for more quotes for liability insurance in the future, that they have to provide the Ohio Municipal League Joint Self Insurance Pool with an opt-out time if the council decides to go with a different company.

The council later denied a rezoning request for a property on North Miami Avenue.

“At the zoning board last meeting, we did have a rezoning application presented to us,” Mayor Don Stump said. The board was presented an application to rezone a property at North Miami Avenue from R-1 single-family residential to industrial for the purpose of a truck terminal, Stump said.

Stump then pointed out concerns that the zoning board had for the property, saying, “The board discussed the current conditions and upkeep of the property, possible increased industrial traffic, possible road wear, being located near residential housing, location of the village well fields, safety concerns being located next to the school zone, and environmental concerns with said property being located next to a creek.”

With those concerns, the zoning board members present during that meeting voted to give an adverse recommendation for the rezoning application for the unnamed property on North Miami Avenue.

The council voted in agreement with the zoning board’s adverse recommendation, denying the rezoning request after holding a brief discussion on the property.

The applicant was not present to answer questions in regard to how the property would be changed or affected by its new use. Looker advised the council that they should focus on whether they wanted the property to be zoned industrial since if it was sold in the future and still zoned industrial, the council would not be able to prevent any of the other uses allowed under the industrial zoning.

The council then approved one resolution on their agenda, which was to transfer funds in order to pay for the repair of a well.

Bob Daughtery and Sandra Miller were absent during Thursday’s meeting.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

