Fun and friends meet at Taste of the Arts

PIQUA — Celebrations, competitions, frivolity and fun meet at the “Intersection of Fun and Friends,” hosted by committee volunteers Melinda Sillman and Duane Bachman at this year’s Taste of the Arts Celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 11, in downtown Piqua.

Taking place at place at North Main and Greene streets will be such fun family activities and as hula hoop and music trivia contests, dancing from the twist and “YMCA” to the Chicken Dance, bunny hop and line dancing. Scattered around the intersection will be benches and chairs for people to rest while enjoying the festivities.

The always-popular Kids Zone reaches into the 400 block of Main Street, again offering free make-and-take craft projects, activities like spin art by Piqua Public Library, straw rockets by the Learning Place, beading fun by Young Life, and a variety of items by the Girl Scouts and the YMCA.

A special section of the Kids Zone will be the Imagination Station coordinated by Piqua Catholic School music instructor Rachel Birman. Students will perform and kids can try their hand at playing musical and rhythm instruments. Popular face painter Alter Ego will again be offering creative designs (for a fee).

If you enjoy friendly, competitive games, you can have tons of fun with the giant wood games created specifically for Taste of the Arts last year by wood crafter Wayne Vondenhuvel. Giant Jenga, dominoes and Yard Yahtzee will test your skills. These will be available for all ages just south of the Kids Zone near the performance area of the Kuroi Taka Taiko drumming group from Mississinawa Valley Schools, who will be featured in two performances during the evening.

In addition, Taste of the Arts will offer great food — taster-size portions of popular menu items from local and area restaurants, as well as headline entertainment by the Columbus-based Red Hot Rhythm Review.

There also will be demonstrating artists in many of the Main Street storefronts, an Awesome Piqua Photo Booth free to patrons, a green screen set-up by the Indian Nation Station (Channel 5), and more.

For more information, call Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9335 or visit piquatasteofthearts.com.

