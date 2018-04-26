PHS summer school to be offered online

PIQUA — Summer school might look a little different for Piqua high schoolers this year, as the program will be primarily online, according to Piqua City Schools Curriculum Director Scott Bloom.

While presenting the curriculum update during the PCS Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Bloom said the high school office will be manned one day per week during summer school to assist students who need help.

The registration cost of the summer school program, which will take place June 4 through July 27, is $50, which will be refunded if the student completes his or her credits, Bloom said.

Bloom also reported that the College Credit Plus program will be offering a course in American Sign Language next year in conjunction with Bowling Green State University, as well as a U.S. history class in conjunction with Edison State Community College.

During the treasurer’s report, Jeremie Hittle shared that the district received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), as well as a high grade of Aa3 from Moody’s, a credit rating agency.

“This is good for a district our size,” Hittle explained, adding that the rating showed that PCS is “stable and not in a declining state.”

At each BOE meeting, the building update on student achievement is presented by the school hosting the meeting — in this case, Piqua Junior High School. Often, these updates focus on academic achievements, but PJHS Principal Jeff Clark chose to shine the spotlight on extracurricular activities, namely the school’s recent musical production of “Aladdin Jr.,” which he described as “absolutely fantastic.”

Directed by Beth Fair, with assistance from Ryan Scott, the young cast members performed a scene from the show — an adaptation of the 1992 Disney animated film — that included the number “Friend Like Me.”

Director of Student Services Mindy Gearhardt reported on the results of the four kindergarten screenings that have taken place in the past month. More than 200 children have been signed up for the 2018-19 kindergarten program, and additional screening sessions are planned for June 4-5.

The BOE approved several recommendations during Thursday’s meeting including:

• Third grade reading intervention summer school from June 20 through July 11, at the students’ respective primary schools.

• Pre-kindergarten summer school for incoming kindergarten students for the weeks of July 23-27 and July 30-Aug. 3 at the students’ respective primary schools.

On the personnel agenda, the board approved the recommendation of Jon Dolph as the girls’ varsity basketball coach for the 2018-19 school year.

“We are just thrilled to have (him),” Athletic Director Chip Hare said, noting that Dolph is “great with our kids and he engages well with the staff.”

The next meeting of the PCS Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Piqua High School. BOE meetings can be viewed online at www.piqua.org/Boxcast.aspx.

BOE approves 60-hour program

By Belinda M. Paschal bpaschal@aimmediamidwest.com

