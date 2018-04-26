Piqua man dies in Lebanon prison

WARREN COUNTY — A Piqua man serving prison time on a sentence for felony attempted domestic violence was found dead this week and is believed to have been murdered.

Kevin L. Nill, 40, last known address in Piqua, was pronounced dead on Monday, April 23, at 9:43 a.m. at the Atrium Medical Center, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. Nill was transferred from the Lebanon Correctional Institution to the Atrium Medical Center prior to being pronounced dead. His death is under investigation.

The initial incident report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating the alleged homicide at the Lebanon Correctional Institution stated, “The victim inmate was found unresponsive in his cell with a garrotte around his neck at Lebanon Correctional Institution. The victim inmate was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.” The report did not specifically name Nill as the victim.

Officials at the prison have remained silent on the death; multiple requests for comment have not been returned. The Ohio State Highway Patrol unit investigating the death also declined to comment on Nill’s death.

Nill was serving time after he was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April 2017 for fourth-degree felony attempted domestic violence. He was scheduled to be released in late May.

“He has been in and out of our jail several times,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said of Nill’s prior offenses.

Nill was also convicted of felony domestic violence charges in February 2016 and January 2014, as well as in 2009, 2007, and 2005. He also was convicted of a felony violation of a protection order in 2010.

Kevin Nill’s death under investigation

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

