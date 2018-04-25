Hayner to host art exhibit

TROY — “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry,” is a fine art exhibit featuring the works of three artists from Texas. The exhibit will be on display from May 4 to June 17 at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Texas artists Tom Stovall, Joe Synan, and Susan Synan bring their unique talents to this fine art exhibit. Tom Stovall is a design architect and woodturner who blends his passion for architecture and art by creating functional wooden objects with an aesthetic and practical purpose. Watercolor artist Joe Synan has a fondness for the intersection of built objects and nature that is a product of his education in architecture and engineering. Joe Synan is an award-winning member of the Watercolor Art Society of Houston. Susan Synan is a jewelry artist specializing in sterling and fine silver. Her unique jewelry art has been featured in several Texas art fairs. Susan is a licensed professional counselor whose education focused on art and psychology.

A reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibit is scheduled for Friday, May 4 from 5-6:45 p.m. Come to this free and open to the public reception to meet the artists and gain insight into their works and techniques.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.