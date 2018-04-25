Poll workers needed for upcoming election

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections is in need of poll workers for the upcoming primary election in May as they are currently short by about 60 workers.

The board met for their regular meeting on Tuesday evening, approving last-minute items prior to the May 8 election including the employment of poll workers for that election.

“We’re about 60 short right now,” Deputy Director Luke Scott of the Miami County Board of Elections said.

Chairman Dave Fisher asked if it was uncommon to be lacking that number of poll workers two weeks away from the election.

Director Bev Kendall said that it was a little uncommon. She said that many people felt that it was too long of a work day as poll workers work approximately 13-hour days on election day.

Board member Audrey Gillespie asked if there would be any ramifications from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office if they did not meet the required amount of four poll workers per precinct on election day.

“Can we be sanctioned?” Gillespie asked.

Scott said that he had never heard of the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office issuing any sanctions in regard to poll worker amounts.

“We’re trying. We’re moving, but it’s slow,” Scott said.

The board’s office is continuing to recruit poll workers for election day, but Scott and Kendall indicated that there would be enough poll workers working at each polling location on election day. Fisher mentioned legislation that the state is considering to lessen the amount of required poll workers per precinct on election day.

An attendee said she would try to recruit high school students. The board also discussed trying to recruit charities to work as poll workers and then use their pay toward their charities as poll workers receive approximately $100 for working at the polls on election day.

The board also approved the allocations of voting machines and paper ballots for each precinct and polling location for the May 8 election.

Early voting hours are also continuing at the board’s office. Over 900 ballots have been cast so far during the board’s early voting period, including:

• 21 uniformed and overseas civilian absentee ballots, including seven democrat, 13 republican, and one non-partisan/issues-only ballot

• 363 in-office ballots, including 255 republican, 102 democrat, one green party, and five non-partisan/issues-only ballots

• 534 absentee ballots by mail or hand-carried, including 373 republican, 123 democrat, two green party, and 36 non-partisan/issues-only ballots

The Miami County Board of Elections office, located on the first floor of the Miami County Courthouse at 215 West Main St. in Troy, is continuing to offer early, in-office voting hours. Those include the following:

• Today through April 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• April 30 through May 4, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday, May 6, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On May 8, voting will take place at each polling location from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.electionsonthe.net/oh/miami/. The board’s office can also be contacted at (937) 440-3900.

The board recessed until the May 8 election.

Board member Ryan King was absent during Tuesday’s meeting.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

