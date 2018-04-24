Raffle raises nearly $20K for Edison athletics

PIQUA — Supporters packed into Edison State Community College’s Robinson Theater on March 15 for the 19th annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle fundraiser to support Edison State athletics. A crowd of nearly 300 people attended the reverse raffle, which awarded one lucky ticketholder the $10,000 grand prize.

This year’s event helped to bring in $19,271.86 for the athletics program through the sale of 330 tickets, a silent auction, and other activities. More than $12,000 in prize money was awarded to winning ticketholders, including the grand prize winner, the aunt of a Charger student-athlete.

“We had a tremendous outpouring of support for this year’s event,” said Nate Cole, athletic director at Edison State. “The money we raise through this event helps to offset many of the costs that our athletic teams incur throughout the year. It also provides a lot of opportunities that our student-athletes may not normally have, such as participating in post-season tournaments.”

Nearly 20 additional items were available in a silent auction that were donated by area businesses, community members, and athletic teams, which contributed to the total raised.

“This year’s event was one of the most successful events we’ve had in a while, and we have a lot of people to thank both from the community and right here at Edison State for making it happen,” Cole said. “We have something really great to continue building on.”

Originally known as the Charger 300, the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle began in 2010 to provide funding for post-season play and to offset expenses beyond the Edison State athletics budget. The need for an annual fundraiser for the athletic department grew from the postseason success of Charger teams winning National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XII titles, District G titles, and moving on to compete at the NJCAA Division III Final Four.

Over the past five years, $95,801.78 raised from previous athletic reverse raffle events have been allocated to support the purchase of student-athletes’ uniforms and equipment as well as provide facility upgrades and cover travel expenses associated with postseason play.

Edison State’s teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference and are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II.