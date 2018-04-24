Edison hosts Poem In Your Pocket Day

PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites community members to Poem In Your Pocket Day at noon Thursday, April 26, in East Hall room 456 at the Piqua Campus. The event is free.

Area poets are invited to bring a poem to read to the audience at this annual event, where the featured poet will be Myrna Stone.

Stone is the author of five full-length books of poetry, including, most recently, “Luz Bones” from Etruscan Press. The recipient of three Ohio Arts Council grants, a fellowship to Vermont Studio Center, and the 2001 Ohio Poet of the Year award, Stone’s poetry has appeared in over 50 journals.

In “Luz Bones,” she explores historic characters such as Eng and Chang, famous twins joined at the sternum; actress and sex symbol Mae West; and theologian Martin Luther.

A collection on which Stone is now working takes her to burial plots where grave robbers are unearthing corpses.

For more information, contact Dr. Vivian Blevins by emailing vblevins@edisonohio.edu or calling 778-3815.