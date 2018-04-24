Bradford selects prom court

Provided photo

The 2018 prom court for Bradford High School features, left to right, Ivee Brubaker, Andy Branson, Destiny Otte,Clay Layman, Paige Canan, Josh Phillips, Hannah Fout, Hunter Penkal, Sammy Grow, and DQ Millhouse. Bradford’s prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. May 5, at the school, followed by the after-prom at McBo’s in Versailles.