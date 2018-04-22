State Route 66 crash injures two

PIQUA — Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 66 north of Piqua on Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, the driver of a southbound vehicle drifted left of center on State Route 66, then over-corrected, sending the vehicle over a guard rail and down an embankment before flipping at least once.

Both occupants of the vehicle, a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old passenger, suffered injuries that are apparently non-life-threatening. Both were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment by Piqua Fire Department medics.

Mutual aid was provided by Lockington Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from Piqua and Lockington work to extricate a victim of a crash on State Route 66 north of Piqua on Saturday afternoon. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_042118mju_crash_sr66201842116292614.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from Piqua and Lockington work to extricate a victim of a crash on State Route 66 north of Piqua on Saturday afternoon.