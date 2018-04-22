Student art show unites community

PIQUA — The community showed their support for student artwork at the district-wide art show held at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Saturday afternoon, coming together in one place to see student-created art from all levels, from kindergartners to high school seniors.

“All the grade levels for all the schools are represented,” Piqua High School art teacher Seth Fashner said. “It’s all different types of visual art.”

The schools displayed clay animation videos, ceramics, drawings, paintings, and other mixed-media artwork throughout the common area at PCIS. In addition to the artwork, the event also offered a free face-painting station for kids.

“We’re probably the only all-grades-level event for Piqua City Schools,” PCIS art teacher Sarah Fromholt said.

The art teachers said it felt good seeing all of the students’ artwork come together in one place and seeing all of the students’ talent on display.

“It’s definitely a lot of work, and it’s definitely worth it,” Fashner said.

Fromholt said that she also enjoyed seeing the recent artwork from her former students who are now at the junior high and high school.

“It’s really fun to look for their names and see how they’ve grown as artists,” Fromholt said.

Second grade student Serafine Eller and her mom, Kim Eller, came out to the art show to see the different pieces that local students created.

“We’re here to support the community and support her classmates,” Kim Eller said.

High school students Heather Lacey and Laya Barker volunteered at the face-painting table. Lacey also had a table showing her senior portfolio at the art show, saying it felt good to have her work on display.

“I probably like using acrylic paint the most,” said Lacey, who recently got into creating ceramic art pieces as well this year. “I had quite a bit of fun with that, too,” she said.

Sam Wildow | Daily Call Piqua High School student Laya Barker (right) paints Piqua Central Intermediate School student Gracee Bruno's face at the district-wide art show held Saturday afternoon at PCIS. Sam Wildow | Daily Call Visitors browse student artwork at the district-wide art show held at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Saturday afternoon.

All grade levels represented at exhibit

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

