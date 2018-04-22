Weimer to speak at veterans’ museum

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host John Weimer, executive director of Emergency & Trauma Services and director of Procedural and OB Services at Soin Medical Center Kettering Health Network, at its monthly coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. May 2, at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

He will give an update on the new Kettering Health Network hospital in Troy.

Prior to joining Kettering Health Network, Weimer worked in health care organizations in the greater Dayton region, Cincinnati, and Los Angeles, Calif. He held various leadership and clinical positions including pediatric/adult trauma nurse, critical care nurse, charge nurse, team leader, program development manager and director.

In addition to being vice president of Emergency and Trauma Services for Kettering Health Network, Weimer has oversight of the networks’ Transfer Call Center and Pre-hospital Emergency Services.

He is currently overseeing the operational aspects of the Middletown and Troy campuses as they are being built. Middletown is to open in August and Troy in the first quarter of 2019.

Weimer is a graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor of science in Nursing, a master of science in Nursing Administration and Healthcare Systems. He also holds a masters certificate in Leadership and Executive Development from the University of Dayton.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852.