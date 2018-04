A spin around the dance floor

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Dancers Amanda Manson and Ryan Vosler perform a Jazz & Salsa Fusion during Saturday’s Dancing With the Piqua Stars at A Learning Place.

Holly Trombley and Frank Zollars do a Tango during Saturday’s Dancing With the Piqua Stars at A Learning Place.

Dancers Kari Foster and Jennifer Schilling do a Hip-Hop & Jazz Fusion routine during Saturday’s Dancing With the Piqua Stars event at A Learning Place.