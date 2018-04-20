Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Officers were dispatched to a telecommunications harassment complaint in reference to the complainant’s ex-boyfriend continuance of unwanted communication on Manier Avenue on April 16.

MENACING: There was a menacing complaint at Edison on April 16 at approximately 12:30 p.m. The victim was advised to seek a protection order.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller said a dog bit her dog and knocked her on the ground on the 900 block of East Ash Street on April 16 at 2:45 p.m. The owner of the dog was located and cited. Sarah E. Webb, 22, of Dayton, was cited for minor misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject stumbling down the road on Third Street wearing no coat on April 16 at 2:50 p.m. The male was located passed out on the side of the road. The male was transported to UVMC by squad and issued a citation. Damian S. Elliston, 23, of Gordon, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a hit skip accident that occurred in the area of Wood and South Main streets on April 17 at approximately 1:10 a.m. An officer located and made contact with the owner a vehicle involved in the accident. The owner of vehicle was warned several times for disorderly conduct and later arrested after being warned several times. The suspect of the hit skip crash later came out and confessed to hitting the other vehicle and leaving the scene. The suspect was charged and released. Dexter A. Kaeck, 31, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident. Christopher J. Foster, 35, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension OVI and first-degree misdemeanor hit/skip crash in connection with this incident.

RESISTING ARREST: There was a report of a female on the 300 block of South Street with a warrant on April 17 at 12:20 p.m. The female was located, resisted the officer, and then attempted to flee. The female was arrested and transported to the jail. Cheyenne R. Smith, 19, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with this incident. Smith is also facing a charge of fifth-degree felony drug possession.