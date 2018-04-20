Miami East Elementary goes ‘WILD’

CASSTOWN — Students from the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter had the tables turned for a day when they became teachers at Miami East Elementary School on April 20. Twenty-three second-year students enrolled in Plant and Animal Sciences were trained in Project WILD earlier in the month, then prepared 20-minute lessons to educate kindergarten, first grade, and second grade students about wildlife and wildlife habitats.

The goal of Project WILD is to assist learners of any age in developing the awareness, knowledge, skills, and commitment to result in informed decisions, responsible behavior, and constructive actions concerning wildlife and the environment upon which all life depends.

Linda Raterman of the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District was responsible for the training and lesson development the FFA members went through. According to Raterman, Project WILD is endorsed by the Ohio Department of Education (Divisions of Curriculum and Instruction and Professional Development), Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Wildlife Federation, League of Ohio Sportsmen.

Ethin Bendickson, Kearsten Kirby, Kelsea Drake, Michael Bair, Saige Lacey, and Kyle Baker played animal charades to teach about domesticated and wild animals with Jennifer McCuistion and Lauren Nosker’s classes.

“Quick Frozen Critters” was a fast, freeze-tag game to help learn about predators and prey. Elizabeth Bair, Josie Desautels and Anastasia Kilbourne really enjoyed teaching this game with Carmen Richter’s class.

Austin Ferryman, Brailyn Tarcea, and Savannah Holzen played the “Thicket Game” with Preston Elifritz’s class. The game included a hide-and-go-seek game to mimic how wild animals hide from their predators.

Luke Gilliland and Megan Honeyman shared a game called “How Many Bears Can Live In This Forest?” In this activity, Amanda Riley’s class learned about the carrying capacity of bear habitats.

In the game Color Crazy, Chloee Thomas, Blake Snyder, Daniel Baker, Madison Calvert and Blaine Brokschmidt taught Ashley Demmitt and Betsey Seger’s class about an animal’s ability to adapt to their environment through camouflage.