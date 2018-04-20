Kroger robbed late Thursday night

PIQUA — A robbery was reported late Thursday evening at Kroger after an masked male subject stolen an undetermined amount of cash.

The robbery was reported at approximately 11:54 p.m. on Thursday night at the Piqua Kroger, located at 1510 Covington Ave. According to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department, a white male subject demanded money from a cashier and was able to leave the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

The white male suspect was described as possibly being his 20s and between 5’8” and 5’10” tall. The suspect was also wearing all black with a black mask covering almost his entire face, except for his eyes, along with a black, hooded sweatshirt.

There were no weapons seen or mentioned during the robbery. It is unclear if the suspect left on foot or by car.

Those with information can call the non-emergency Miami County Dispatch line (937) 440-9911. The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027.

Residents can anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477).

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging type the keyword PIQUAPD and your message, then send it to 274637.

For more information, visit: bit.ly/2JaQWTT.

Suspect was white male in all black clothing

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336