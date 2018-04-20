Buckeye Barn to host ‘Country for a Cause’

PIQUA — Country singer Darryl Worley will be headlining Country for a Cause 2018 on Saturday, April 28, at the Buckeye Barn in Piqua. Turday, April 28 at the Buckeye Barn. In addition to Darryl Worley, artists Casey Beathard and Dan Demay will perform.

Set to begin at 7 p.m., the benefit show is in support of Compassionate Care of Shelby County and the Darryl Worley Foundation. The foundation supports various organizations that assist children, the underprivileged, cancer patients and veterans, including the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center in the singer’s hometown of Savannah, Tennessee.

Worley has scored nearly 20 hit singles, including “Have You Forgotten,” “Awful, Beautiful Life,” and “I Miss My Friend.” His new single is “Lonely Alone.”

He recognizes the importance of giving back every opportunity that he can through his charities. “We’ve managed to do a lot by the grace of God over the past several years,” he said. “We’re having the biggest years of fundraising now just because we’ve learned how to do it. It’s just a very positive thing that we’ve been able to accomplish.”

For more information, call (937) 726-2014.

