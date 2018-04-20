Posted on by

PCS picks finalists for District Teacher, Support Staff of Year

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools recently announced the selection of 11 employees as Educator of the Year or Support Staff Member of the Year for each school building. Each is now in the running for District Teacher of the Year or District Support Staff Member of the Year.

The finalists for District Teacher of the Year are:

Piqua High School: Debbie Allen – English – 14 years

Piqua Junior High School: Jared Askins – Science – 10 years

Piqua Central Intermediate School: Stacy Patton – Grade 4 – 25 years

Springcreek Primary School: George Crickmore – Grade 2 – 20 years

Washington Primary School: Holly Peeples – Physical Education – 11 years

The finalists for District Support Staff Member of the Year are:

Piqua High School: Beth Rosenkranz – Guidance Counselor – 19 years

Piqua Junior High School: Sarah Patrizio – Secretary – 13 years

Piqua Central Intermediate School: Robin Phipps – Guidance Counselor – 17 years

Springcreek Primary School: Keri Scott – School Nurse – 10 years

Washington Primary School: April Vosler – Library Aide – 13 years

Central Office: Susan DeBrosse – Parent Mentor – 25 years

The announcement of the district winners will take place during Staff Appreciation Week in May after the District Teacher of the Year committee votes.

