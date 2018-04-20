PHS selects prom court

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Piqua High School Prom Court for 2018 has been selected. They include, seated left to right, Morgan Ford, Lily Stewart, Maddie Mitchell, Darby Bubp, Kenzie Ellerman, Mara Lawrence, Mya DAvis, and Meredith Karn. Standing, left to right, Hayden Schrubb, Ben Schmiesing, Derek Hite, Brent Lemmon, Austin Davis, Holden Yount, Preston Schaeffer, and Ashtyn Wilson. Piqua’s prom will be held May 5, at A Learning Place.