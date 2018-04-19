The boys are back in town

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

John Mills, left, son of original Mills Brother Donald Mills, and Elmer Hopper of Platters fame perform to a sell-out crowd at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center on Thursday as part of An Evening with the Mills Brothers. The event benefits the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.

A capacity audience enjoys An Evening with the Mills Brothers at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center on Thursday for a fund-raising event benefiting the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.