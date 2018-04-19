Lehman students excel in competition

SIDNEY — The results are in from the Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Mathematics, and Science (TEAMS) competition, an annual event for middle and high school students designed to help them discover their potential for engineering. Students from 37 states and two countries formed 561 teams to participate in this one-day competition held at testing sites around the globe. This year’s competition theme was “Engineering a Greener World.”

This three-part competition included:

• Design & Build: Teams design and build a solution to an engineering challenge.

• Multiple Choice: Teams use math and science skills to solve real-world engineering challenges.

• Essay: Teams research and write an in-depth essay submitted electronically prior to their competition day.

Participating schools were divided into 11 divisions, based on school size and grade levels. Ohio was represented by schools in three divisions. Lehman Catholic’s Engineering Innovations class (taught for credit through the University of Dayton) formed two Division 1 teams. Both teams traveled to Ohio Northern University, one of 125 competition sites for TEAMS, to compete.

Each team worked collaboratively. They applied their math and science knowledge in practical, creative ways to solve real-world engineering challenges. Team A — Brandon Barhorst, Jacob Emrick, Alex Gleason, Tyler Lachey, Preston Rodgers, Seth Sargent, Braiden Sherman and Owen Smith — designed and built the best structural tower with very limited materials and time. Team B — Logan Richard, Ryan Goettemoeller, Claudia Zugasti, Grace Olding, Anthony Karns, Cole Gilardi, Cole Kramer and Mitchell Sollmann — also competed in all three events pertaining to the theme.

Both Lehman Catholic teams finished strong; however, Team A excelled in multiple categories and has been invited to compete at the national TEAMS competition this summer. The results are as follows:

Team A:

• Essay: 1st in Ohio Division 1

• Design & Build: 1st in Ohio Division 1, 1st in National Division 1 and 1st in all Ohio Divisions

• Overall Total: First in Ohio Division 1, 16th in National Division 1 and 4th in all Ohio Divisions

Team B:

• Design & Build: 3rd in Ohio Division 1