Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant advised she was getting gas on Scott Drive on April 12 at around 5:20 p.m. and saw sugar had been poured in her gas tank. She stated she would file a criminal damage report in her city of residence as she believed it happened there. The complainant wanted advice about the vehicle and it checked for evidence. The vehicle had been recently washed so no evidence was located. The complainant was advised to call a vehicle specialist for advice on the vehicle.

A syringe was located in the parking lot of Chase Bank on April 13 at 1 p.m. It was collected and disposed of.

FIREWORKS: An officer observed multiple fireworks being set off from an ally on the south side of a residence on the 700 block of North College Street on April 12 at 10:40 p.m. Empty fireworks containers were located in the alley. The officer attempted to make contact with the residents, but was unable to.

THEFT: Prescription medication was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Plum Street between April 12-13.

A subject said that a large portion of a downspout had been taken from a residence on Leonard Street sometime between April 12-13.

TRESPASSING: While on patrol, an officer located a subject trespassing in the Orr Felt building on April 13 at 10 a.m. He has previously been charged for the same offense and was charged again. Edward D. Kuykendall, 50, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

FRAUD: A complainant advised her niece filled a prescription in her name at CVS sometime between Feb. 2 and April 13.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Two dogs were running loose in the area of Nicklin Avenue on April 13 at 3 p.m. A group of subjects had captured the dogs. They advised they would remain with the dogs until the animal shelter responded.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of an intoxicated male in the area of Waffle House on East Ash Street on April 13 at around 3:15 p.m. He was found to be incapable of caring for himself due to his level of intoxication. He was charged and transported by squad to UVMC.

MENACING: There was a menacing complaint on the 900 block of East Ash Street on April 13 at 6 p.m. Jordan A. Fleming, 19, address unknown, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing in connection with this incident.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A complainant came onto station and requested a six-year-old boy be spoken to about telling a girl that he had a gun in his backpack on Madison Avenue on April 13. The juvenile did not have a gun and was advised of the seriousness of his comments.