Cakes for a Cause making a sweet return

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation’s 13th annual Cakes for a Cause fundraiser is returning to provide bidders with a fun “Night on the Town” offering cakes and prizes next week.

With each cake that businesses, organizations, and individuals provide to Cakes for a Cause comes an added incentive to help raise funds for the Piqua Community Foundation to provide grants that support local organizations and non-profits.

“The incentive is really what encourages people to bid,” Karen Wendeln, executive director of the Piqua Community Foundation, said.

Featuring a live auction for the big-ticket cakes and incentives on April 26, and an afternoon-long auction on April 27, both at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Cakes for a Cause hopes to raise funds to help give back to the community.

The incentives include tickets to La Comedia, $100 Cinemark gift cards, Dayton Dragons tickets, Reds tickets, baskets with Winans items and gift cards, dinner gift cards, and more.

There also are larger incentives that couples can pool their money to bid on together.

There is a cake that will come with the Connect Four incentive, which will feature a four-course meal for a night on the town with a personal driver transporting the winners to a different restaurant for appetizers, drinks, dinner, and dessert.

Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, along with their cake, will be offering the incentive of a limo ride to the Piqua-Troy football game in the fall from a pre-game party, field passes for the Piqua side of the game, and a limo ride to a post-game party.

Comfort Inn will offera two-night stay at the hotel along with $100 gift cards to Cinemark and Mulligan’s Pub.

Down a River, Down a Beer, along with the YMCA, will be offering two tickets to Down a River, Down a Beer, plus two 10-foot kayaks.

The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce will be offering tickets to their steak fry auction, and the Rotary Club will offer tickets to their Election Night chicken dinner.

Young Life, a Christian youth ministry, will be offering 10 yards of mulch as well as having Young Life teens help lay out the mulch.

The full list of cakes and incentives will be available on the foundation’s website, PiquaCommunityFoundation.org, by April 23.

The Corporate Challenge will be between Miami Valley Steel and Unity National Bank. Wendeln explained that they will each be voting for their own cakes during a live auction at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26. “The Corporate Challenge is for when a corporation wants to be a major donor,” Wendeln said.

During the live auction on April 26, they will be bidding each other up to see who will donate more money while buying back their own cakes. Wendeln said that the Corporate Challenges have gone into the range of raising thousands of dollars for the foundation.

Wendeln said that all of the donations and bids on the cakes and incentives is what helps the foundation “give back to the community in a big way.”

In addition to the Corporate Challenge cakes, the big-ticket incentives will be part of the April 26 live auction.

The rest of the cakes will be auctioned off in 20-minute increments between noon and 5 p.m. Friday, April 27. Bidders should listen to WPTW online at www.981wptw.com, 98.1 FM, or Gonzo Radio Piqua at www.gonzoradiopiqua.com on April 27. Bidders can also submit their bids in person at the mall on April 27.

All of the cakes can be bid on April 26 at the mall, but Wendeln advised people to bid high if they decide to write down bids on April 26 before the full auction on April 27.

“We’re really lucky in Piqua to be able to do an event like this with so much help,” Wendeln said. “It’s a real community effort.”

