Adults charged for reportedly unsupervised toddler

MIAMI COUNTY — Two Piqua residents were charged after a toddler was reportedly unsupervised and defecating in a yard on Saturday.

Police responded to South Roosevelt Avenue in Piqua on a report of a toddler under the age of five playing the yard by himself, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. Police reportedly found feces and child’s underwear in a backyard. The child reportedly got out of his residence on his own.

Cody A. Mills, 26, of Piqua, and Kristen N. Glagola, 23, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

They were each arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday and released on their own recognizance. Pre-trial conferences for each of them are scheduled for May 30.

A Bradford man was recently arraigned on child endangering for allegedly drinking and driving with juveniles in the vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted on Brian K. Yohey, 48, of Bradford, on a reckless operation call on State Route 41, coming into Covington, on March 3. The officer noted detecting the odor of an alcoholic beverage, and Yohey reportedly said that he had a couple beers at a party beforehand, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. Two juveniles were reportedly in the vehicle.

A urine sample was collected, the results of which were received in early April. The alcohol results was 0.285 gms/100 ml, according to court records.

Yohey was arraigned on two counts of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering and one OVI charge in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday. A pre-trial conference for Yohey is scheduled for May 24.

