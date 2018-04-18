Piqua man involved in fatal crash

Staff report

WAPAKONETA — A 16-year-old St. Marys girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident — which involved a Piqua man — on Monday afternoon.

A 1997 Toyota sedan driven by Kennedy Schreiber of St. Marys was northbound on Townline-Kossuth Road in when she reportedly failed to stop the vehicle at a stop sign at U.S. 33, according to a news release from the Wapakoneta Ohio State Highway Patrol Post.

Her car was struck on the driver’s side door by an eastbound 2001 Buick sedan being driven by Brian J. Grube, 35, Piqua, the release stated.

Schrieber’s car reportedly crossed the median and westbound lanes of U.S. 33 and came to rest on the north side of the road. Grube’s car came to rest in the median near the eastbound lanes of U.S. 33, according to the release.

Schreiber was pronounced dead at the scene by the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.

Grube, along with two additional passengers in Shreiber’s car, Carson Liming, 17, and Joseph Zartman, 17, both of St. Marys, suffered incapacitating injuries and were all transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima by the St. Marys Fire Department, the release stated.

Grube was not listed as a patient on Wednedsay, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys police and fire departments, the Buckland Fire Department, Auglaize County Emergency Management and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the release stated.