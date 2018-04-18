North side water tower demo

A pair of workers use cutting torches to cut the North Main Street water tower into large pieces which will be lowered to the ground as the tower is torn down on Wednesday.

The old Piqua water tower off Greene Steet at the north end of Piqua met with the cutting torch on Wednesday.

The first piece of the old Piqua water tower at the north end of town is lowered to the ground on Wednesday as the decommissioned tower is torn down.