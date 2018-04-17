PJHS presents Aladdin, Jr.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
The cast of the Piqua Junior High production Aladdin, Jr. performs a scene during Tuesday’s dress rehearsal. The musical will take place at Piqua Junior High School on Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $8.
