Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to someone dropping a yellow/gray bicycle and stealing the complainant’s bike on the 900 block of Nicklin Avenue in between April 8-11.

The city of Piqua reported subjects reconnecting electricity after being shut off for non-payment on the 1600 block of South Main Street on April 11 at approximately 11 a.m.

An officer responded on April 11 to the report of a theft that took place last week on the 100 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. This investigation is pending.

BURGLARY: A juvenile called 911 thinking a male subject was attempting to break into a residence on the 700 block of South Main Street on April 11 at 8 a.m. The male subject was gone on officer arrival.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A female subject was warned for telephone harassment on Brice Avenue on April 11 at 8:35 a.m.

ASSAULT ON OFFICER: There was a report of a male subject attempting to get into a residence on the 400 block of Brentwood Avenue on April 11 at 9:55 a.m. The male subject gave false information when identifying himself. A female resident came out and stated the male lived there. The female then gave false information for the male. The female was detained and bit an officer, according to police reports. The male was located inside once another resident allowed officers to check. The male was incarcerated on multiple felony warrants and falsification. The female charged with falsification and assaulting an officer.

In connection with that incident, Danielle N. Meyer, 30, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony assault on a peace officer and first-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice and Joshua S. Minton, 39, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor falsification. Minton is facing unrelated charges for failure to comply, driving under suspension, reckless operation, child endangering, theft, safecracking, and breaking and entering.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A complainant advised on April 11 that sometime in the last two weeks, someone had broken out several windows of an old vacant warehouse on the 400 block of Weber Street. The complainant did not know who did it and just wanted a report made for now with extra checks in the area.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of two dogs running loose in the roadway in the area of West Water and North College streets on April 11 at 3 p.m. The animal shelter was called and took control of the dogs.

A complainant reported a pit bull running loose on the 600 block of Adams Street on April 11 at 4:30 p.m. The dog was not located, and the complainant advised dog did not appear to be aggressive. The complainant was referred to the animal shelter during business hours.

An officer responded to a report of two dogs running loose in the area of Gordon and Miami Streets on April 11 at approximately 9:15 p.m. While speaking to the reporting party, it was discovered that the female subject had an active warrant for her arrest. The female subject was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Miami County Jail without incident.

ASSIST MOTORIST: Sirius satellite radio reported one of their vehicles had an SOS signal going off on Covington Avenue on April 11 at 3 p.m. The area was checked, and the vehicle was not located. Sirius was not able to provide any additional information.

ACCIDENT: There was a non-injury traffic accident reported in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue on April 11 at around 3:20 p.m.

There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries in the area of Garnsey and South Main streets on April 11 at 8:25: p.m. The at-fault driver admitted that he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him. The at-fault driver was cited.

TRESPASSING: A caller advised her brother threatened her at his residence on Wayne Street on April 11 at 9:25 p.m. The caller did not wish to pursue charges but requested an officer speak with the brother. Police spoke with the brother and trespassed him from the caller’s residence for the night.

A caller requested a female subject be trespassed from Rocket Cleaners on April 12 at 9:20 a.m. The female was located and trespassed.

CONCEALED WEAPON: Blake E. Nickel, 26, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon after being stopped for having a warrant on April 12 in the area of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue.