CodePIQUA focuses on transportation, zoning

PIQUA — The city of Piqua Development Department and Code Studio held a hands-on workshop Monday evening at the Fort Piqua Plaza to find out about the concerns and focuses of the community in regard to transportation and zoning.

“This is an exciting initiative we’ve started,” City Planner Chris Schmiesing said about the CodePIQUA project, which will be updating the city’s zoning code. The last time the zoning code was updated was in 1996, Schmiesing said.

“Piqua’s an amazing place,” Lee Einsweiler of Code Studio, the company working on the project, said. Einsweiler listed some of Piqua’s attributes, but also noted places for improvement.

“I also look at it and see a whole lot of parking lots,” Einsweiler said.

Residents, community members, and business leaders who participated in the CodePIQUA Public Design Charrette workshop on Monday drew on different maps with different focus areas regarding where they believed truck routes should go, where bicycling networks should be located and connect, and opportunities for development and redevelopment.

On Tuesday at noon, Code Studio held a Lunch and Learn for bicycling routes and connectivity. Meritxell Font of Nelson\Nygaard Consulting Associates led the discussion, discussing bike lanes as well as streets that accommodate a variety of travel needs.

Font noted that there are missing connections between the Miami Valley Trail to key local destinations. For a bikeway network development, they will prioritize network gap closures to serve key destinations, low-stress and on-street continuous connections to major activity centers, protected bike lanes in high-volume and high-demand locations, and separation of bike traffic from motor vehicle traffic.

Examples of protected bike lanes showed buffers utilizing parking lanes, plastic posts, raised curbs, and planters. Font also showed examples of areas that signify pedestrian traffic, such as raised crosswalks.

Upcoming events to come:

On Wednesday, at noon, a Lunch and Learn at the Fort Piqua Plaza will focus on form-based coding. This discussion will highlight how communities are using easy to read and understand text and illustrations to encourage the development of residential and commercial projects that reflect the characteristics and preferences of the local community.

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m., there will be presentations highlighting what was discussed during the week-long charrette and the initial Piqua transportation plan and urban form sketches that were prepared during the open design studio sessions. The Thursday evening session will be held in the commission chambers on the second floor of the City of Piqua Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

Code Studio will also have an open design studio on Wednesday and Thursday morning at the Fort Piqua Plaza from 9 a.m. to noon that residents can stop by during and add their own suggestions to the team’s idea.

Documents and other updates can be found on the project’s website at CodePiqua.com.

Charrette Week programs under way

