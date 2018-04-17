Commissioners OK radio updates

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved radio updates and purchases for the county’s Communication Center at their meeting Tuesday.

The board accepted a quote for radio reprogramming for $49,895 from P&R Communications Services. The company will reprogram and tune the 908 Motorola radios purchased by the county last year for use by county law enforcement and fire departments.

According to Communication Center Director Jeff Busch, the radios require annual tuning for optimal clarity, but the county is opting to have them professionally retuned this year, rather than borrowing the necessary equipment from another agency. Busch said the center does not expect to incur this cost annually.

Darke County will be joining MARCS in the next few weeks and agencies that interact with Darke County fire and law enforcement need to have those talk groups added to their radios.

P&R Communications Services is the only authorized Motorola manufacturer’s representative in the area.

The commissioners also approved the replacement of core network components as requested by the Communication Center.

The board accepted a quote from MNJ Technologies for $79,352, which is under state contract pricing, and the extended service at a cost not to exceed $9,993.

MNJ Technologies will replace the center’s switches, firewalls and malware protection, which are now more than 7 years old.

“Basically it’s a life cycle replacement,” Busch said. The center also has at least one failing router on the administrative network.

The commissioners also approved a memorandum of understand entering into a multi-county virtual service center between several county departments of job and family services. According to the board, the move to a call center incorporating several other counties was pushed by the state.

The center will include the following county Departments of Job and Family Services: Adams, Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Madison, Pickaway, Preble, Shelby and Warren. The state initiative is meant to standardize processes and increase efficiency.

Callers will be connected to a call center using a single statewide human services phone number. There is no cost to the county to participate.

The board approved the memorandum, but commissioners Jack Evans and John O’Brien both said they are unhappy with the program. O’Brien added that the call center is being forced on counties by the state.

“I’m not at all happy with this program. But there’s not much we can do,” Evans said.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

