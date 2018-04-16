PHS Key Club to sponsor bike rodeo

PIQUA — Piqua High School Kiwanis Key Club will sponsor its annual Bike Rodeo from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28, in the empty lot on the bike path between North Main and North Wayne streets, behind Town & Country Furniture.

The Bike Rodeo will help participants learn the ABC’s for safe cycling and be engaged in a series of training exercises designed to each basic cycling skills. Mark Wion, Kiwanis president, and Jenna Parker, Key Club vice president, are co-chairing the event, which is open to all Piqua students in grades K-6.

“We hope to make this an annual event to help educate children on bicycle safety and make sure they have the proper helmets to ensure their safety,” said Wion and Parker. “The Piqua Health Department and Bike Piqua will have representatives at the rodeo to provide bicycle helmets to youth currently without this important safety gear.

“Neighborhood association volunteers will also offer fruit and other refreshments to attendees,” Wion continued. “We will also have representatives of the Piqua Police Department, Piqua Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway patrol to talk with students and parents to encourage safe bicycling.”

Parker noted, “This event could not happen without the help of organizations in Piqua including the AAA Auto Club, Piqua Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Piqua City Schools, Piqua Health Department, Southview Neighborhood Association, City of Piqua, Bike Piqua, Piqua Fire Department and the Piqua United Way.”

“Our goal is to educate young bike riders in a series of training exercises designed to teach basic cycling skills and to make sure each biker has the appropriate safety gear too,” said Bike Piqua members Jim Hemmert and Jeff Lange.

Registration forms are available in each school elementary school and must be returned on the day of the event.

Piqua High School Key Club is a sponsored youth group of the Piqua Kiwanis Club.