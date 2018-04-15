Roundabout discussion returning to commission

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be considering over a dozen items of legislation during their meeting on Tuesday evening, including contracts for the Garbry Road/Looney Road roundabout project, a new emergency ordinance in regard to telecommunications support structures, and more.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is ready to bid the Garbry Road/Looney Road roundabout project, so the commission will be voting on final legislation with ODOT so that ODOT can proceed with the bidding subsequent to construction of the project. The city will be utilizing a grant from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission in the amount of approximately $1,062,013.

Following that, the commission will be considering a contract for the purchase of decorative street lights for the roundabout from All-Phase Electric Supply Co. The cost of eight decorative street lights is not to exceed $60,660.

The commission will then consider a contract for conduit work for the relocation of power and communication lines at the roundabout. The contract will be with Charter Communications/Spectrum at a cost not to exceed $40,200.

Later during their meeting, the commission will be considering an emergency ordinance in regard to standards for small cell facilities and wireless support structures. Small cell facilities and wireless support structures refer to structures like poles or small towers with antennas on top needed to broadcast the next generation of wireless technology, such as 5G technology.

An older version of this ordinance was tabled at their last meeting, as the city was developing a counterpart ordinance, which is also on their agenda. A fee schedule for the telecommunications businesses was also added to this ordinance, which is from the state statute on these structures.

The commission will also be considering a counterpart ordinance in connection with this one, which expands the areas that telecommunications facilities locating within the public right-of-way would be required to have wires underground. Those areas that would be designated at underground or buried utility areas including within the downtown historic district and any future historic districts, an expanded area in and around the downtown, and within 18 subdivisions.

In connection with these ordinances, the commission will also be considering an emergency ordinance that will reassign numbers to a couple chapters of the Piqua code.

The commission will also be voting on a number of other contracts during their meeting.

The commission will consider a contract for maintenance on one of the city’s gas turbines. The contract will be with Sulzer at a cost not to exceed $55,000.

The commission will then consider a contract for roof repairs to Piqua’s Power Plant. The contract will be with WRI Applications, LLC at a cost not to exceed $70,000.

The commission will also consider a contract for the purchase of high-voltage breakers for the Piqua Power System. The contract will be with Hitachi T&D Solutions, Inc. at a cost of approximately $175,000 for this year. The power system will be continuing breaker replacements over three years, and the not-to-exceed cost total for those three years is $693,000.

The commission will also vote on continuing their participation in a Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan in conjunction with the Miami County Emergency Management Agency.

Following that, the commission will vote on zoning issues. They will consider a resolution to rescind a protective covenant restricting the retail use of Peters Subdivision.

The commission will then vote on authorization for a residential planned unit development (R-PUD) concept plan for the planned expansion at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living. The commission will also vote on a zoning change for the project area to change it from open space to R-PUD.

HCF Management, the owner of Garbry Ridge, plans to add on to their existing facility at Garbry Ridge, located at 1567 Garbry Road, in addition to building independent living units. Their long-term goal also includes an eventual replacement building for their long-term care facility Piqua Manor, potentially bringing it on-site to Garbry Ridge.

The commission’s consent agenda includes a number of lease agreements and also consent legislation with ODOT for ODOT to complete bridge deck sealing within the city.

The meeting will also feature a presentation from the Friends of the Piqua Parks.

This meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

By Sam Wildow

