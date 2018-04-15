Posted on by

A run in the rain

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Runners don’t let a steady rain dampen their spirits as they begin Saturday’s Positive + Leader + Uplifting + Supportive (PLUS) 5K Run in Covington on Saturday morning. Proceeds from the run benefit the Covington 5th and 6th grade Overnighter event.

