StoryPoint vets travel aboard Honor Flight

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

A group of veterans from StoryPoint in Troy traveled to Washington, D.C. on Saturday as part of Honor Flight Dayton’s first trip of 2018. Among the veterans, l-r, are Richard Votaw, U.S. Navy; Julie Willoughby, U.S. Navy; Donald Barnes, U.S. Army; and Vickie Boone, U.S. Navy. Accompanying the veterans were StoryPoint Guardians Brooke Schutte, Allison Tucker, Sean Tracy, and Roshelle Puterbaugh. Honor Flight Dayton is part of a nation-wide program whose mission is to take veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials honoring their service during those wars.