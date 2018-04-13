Troy man sentenced for child endangering

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man received jail time this week for a child endangering charge in connection with children being present during an apparent drug overdose death in May of last year.

Danille Saunders, 32, of Troy, was found deceased in a residence on the 2700 block of Huntington Drive in Troy on May 18, 2017. Her body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, as she was believed to have died as the result of a drug overdose.

Three children, ages 4, 6 and 11, were home at the time of the incident. Miami County Children’s Services was contacted, and the children were placed in the custody of a family member.

Her husband, Brian Saunders, 34, of Troy, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child endangering and possession of drug paraphernalia that day. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Saunders endangered the youngest child because he knew his wife had used heroin and he left her lying on the kitchen floor. Saunders then went to sleep and left the youngest child unsupervised.

The possession charge was dismissed in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday, and Saunders was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. Saunders was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail. He is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Tipp woman sentenced for child endangering

A Tipp City woman was sentenced this week for reportedly overdosing with four juveniles present in the residence on two separate occasions in 2017.

Jamie R. Compton, 34, of Tipp City, was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail for two separate counts of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Compton was charged on Sept. 30, 2017, after she reportedly overdosed on the 500 block of Bellaire Drive in Tipp City. Police and medics responded to the scene, where four juveniles between the ages of 11 and 15 were present, according to court records. Compton was treated with Narcan and transported to UVMC after that incident.

Compton was charged again on Nov. 30, 2017, after another report that she was unresponsive on the 500 block of Bellaire Drive in Tipp City. Four juveniles were present during the incident, according to court records. Compton was treated with Narcan and transported to UVMC after that incident.

Additional counts child endangering and additional charges of second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct were dismissed.

Compton is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Piqua man sentenced for trespassing

A Piqua man was sentenced for trespassing in a home in Piqua while the resident was there.

Nicholas Davidson, 33, of Piqua, was found guilty and sentenced to one year of probation for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass, amended down from fourth-degree felony burglary, this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Davidson was originally charged after he reportedly walked into an unlocked residence on the 1200 block of Park Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to previous police reports. Davidson confronted the resident of the home before leaving.

Unrelated to this incident, Davidson was also found guilty and sentenced to one year of probation for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from fourth-degree felony assault.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Melissa A. Wellbaum, 29, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft; for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft; and for another separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card.

• Kayla A. Calvert, 27, of Piqua, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Raya C. Mosier, 26, of Millersport, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, amended down from fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property. Mosier also received a fine for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Mosier was originally charged after there was a report of a unknown person knocking on the door of a residence on Amherst Avenue and an unfamiliar vehicle parked in the driveway on Jan. 26 at approximately 2 a.m. The vehicle was located and found to have been reported stolen. Mosier was located wandering in the area and advised she had the car.

• Richard A. Kennedy, 47, of Troy, received two years of probation and 10 days in jail in addition to a fine and suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft, each amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Breyanna L. Leisure, 29, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Jo Ann Murray, 58, of Troy, received a fine for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms.

• Joseph R. Flory, 25, of Ludlow Falls, received one year of probation and 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft and 90 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor attempted telecommunications harassment.

• Brittney K. Prather, 29, of Dayton, received 60 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft. Prather was charged in connection with a report of shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 21.

• Terry E. Harris, 34, of Piqua, received eight days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property and for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Nicole Jameson, 35, of Sidney, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Christopher R. French, 20, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Christopher Hembree, 44, of Versailles, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

