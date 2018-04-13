Motorcyclist identified in Thursday wreck

MIAMI COUNTY — The motorcyclist injured from a wreck on Washington Road on Thursday has been identified.

Robert G. Monroe, 59, of Piqua, was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after colliding with a mulch truck in the 2600 block of Washington Road on Thursday afternoon.

Monroe is currently listed as being in serious condition at Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not available.

The incident was reported at 2:55 p.m. on Thursday.

According to initial reports, Monroe attempted to pass the mulch truck while it was turning left, hitting the truck. He was ejected off the bike after colliding with a telephone pole.

Crash reconstruction experts responded to the scene on Thursday. The incident is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and charges are pending their investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies are warning drivers, that with warmer weather, more motorcycles will be on the road, and drivers should be cautious.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_Crash-1.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies look over the scene of a crash in the 2600 block of Washington Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Piqua man in serious condition