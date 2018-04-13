Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft in progress with a white male running from Kroger after attempting to steal items on April 10 at 2:05 p.m. The male was unable to be located.

A female juvenile was shoplifting from Kroger on April 10 at 3:35 p.m. Police made contact with the juvenile and a second adult female who was involved. Both females were charged and released. Brandy S. Kolker, 36, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a female juvenile, 16, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A subject reported a male calling her repeatedly on Covington Avenue on April 10 at 3:30 p.m.

CIVIL MATTER: There was a report of a gas drive off at Marathon on April 10 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The subject was contacted and later returned and paid for the fuel.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller reported hearing about a potential fight between some juveniles at Lock 9 Park on April 10 at 5 p.m. The area was checked, and no juveniles were found to be fighting.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident on private property at Genell’s Flowers on April 10 at 8:50 p.m.

DRUG OFFENSE: Tabbatha A. Snyder, 35, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instrument on April 9.

WARRANT: A warrant was issued for Dustin L. Connor, 31, of Dayton, for fifth-degree felony breaking and entering on April 11. Connor was charged in connection with an incident on the 1400 block of South Street on July 30, 2015, according to court records.