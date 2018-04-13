Happy birthday dear Charlie

Mike Ullery | Daly Call

Piqua Catholic Junior High School students sing Happy Birthday to neighbor and adopted prayer partner Charlie Drapp on his 96th birthday on Friday afternoon. Thanks to efforts begun by Piqua Catholic teacher Mrs. Heather Smith, students have been sending cards on special occasions for several years and both Drapp and students continue to pray for each other. Drapp’s response to the birthday singing was, “I just can’t get over it!”