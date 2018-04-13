Hahn Hufford unveils new space for adults

PIQUA — The Hahn Hufford Center of Hope unveiled a new space at their rehabilitation center for adults with developmental and intellectual delays to relax, learn, and socialize during an open house held Thursday evening.
“This is their space,” Carla Bertke, executive director of the Hahn Hufford Center of Hope, said about the new Paul H. Sherry Adult Day Services Room. The room is named for their major sponsor of the space, Paul H. Sherry.
“We’re very, very proud,” Bertke said.
Hahn Hufford Center of Hope, located at 1306 Garbry Road in Piqua, offers a number of programs, including their Rehabilitation Center, Nicholas School, the Aquatic Therapy and Wellness Center, the Brain Wellness Center, and their Adult Day Program.
“This is an awesome facility,” Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce President Scott Miller said about the Hahn Hufford Center of Hope during the open house. “It’s a well-kept secret sometimes.”
Adults 18 years old and older who participate in the center’s Adult Day Program will be able to utilize the Paul H. Sherry Adult Day Services Room, which features an entertainment center, various seating areas, arts and crafts, a kitchen, and more.
“They eat lunch here. They do arts and crafts,” Bertke said.
Adult Day Program clients can participate in the center’s aquatics program, neurofeedback service, group class activity, and/or a variety of social interactive activities, and this new room gives them an additional space to relax in between their other class sessions.
“It keeps them busy,” Bertke said. “It’s also a wonderful social piece for them.”
The center also recently opened a sensory garden along with the Paul H. Sherry Adult Day Services Room.
“We just added outdoor musical instruments,” Bertke said.
Those instruments include drums, chimes, xylophones, and others. There are also sitting areas offered in the sensory garden.
Bertke thanked the community along with area businesses, churches, and civic groups for their support. In addition, she thanked the United Way and area foundations for their support of the center.
“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have what we have today,” Bertke said, adding that the center has “a totally dedicated staff.”
For more information, visit www.rcnd.org or call the center at 937-773-7630.
