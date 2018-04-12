County awards mowing contract

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners awarded a contract for roadside mowing and rejected the donation of a property.

As requested by the County Engineer’s Office, the board of commissioners awarded the annual roadside mowing contract to Quick Mow of Millersburg. The contract for 2018 is in the amount of $97,765.

Quick Mow was also awarded the mowing contract in 2017, at a cost of $77.25 per mile for a total of $98,262. County roadsides are mowed and sprayed each year by both county and contracted crews in order to complete 424 miles of mowing.

The commissioners also rejected the transfer of a property in Piqua to the county. The property was donated to the county after the owners passed away. However, due to the sum of outstanding real estate taxes, mortgage principal and interest owed, foreclosure, sale and court costs, the donation was rejected.

The property was intended to be donated to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

