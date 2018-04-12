Man allegedly brings loaded gun to Edison

PIQUA — A Piqua man was charged and incarcerated on Wednesday evening after allegedly bringing a loaded pistol to Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus.

Evan M. Grissom, 24, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of a deadly weapon on school property on Wednesday. Grissom was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor menacing by stalking and first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.

Grissom was originally being investigated this week in connection with a report that he was continuing to contact a victim known to him after being warned not to do so, according to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department. According to Preston, Grissom was leaving notes on the victim’s vehicle and continuing to contact the victim to the point of scaring the victim.

“He had already been warned not to do that,” Preston said.

Piqua police went to speak with Grissom on Edison State’s campus after Grissom was believed to be getting out of class on Wednesday. Police searched Grissom’s bag when they reportedly found a loaded pistol inside the bag, according to the Piqua Police Department. Officers alerted dispatch of this incident on Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m.

Preston said that Grissom had made suicidal statements to both the victim and to officers, so he was taken to the Upper Valley Medical Center for a mental health evaluation before being incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Grissom is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $55,000.

Grissom was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday.

Grissom was first charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in late March after there was a telecommunications harassment complaint on March 24. The victim stated the suspect was physical with her during a recent argument, and she also said she received several texts and phone calls from the suspect, who had used more than 20 numbers through the “TextNow” app.

Pistol discovered in student’s bag

