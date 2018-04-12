Singer to make ‘indelible’ mark on Piqua

PIQUA — Two local churches are holding free concerts this month, including Greene Street United Methodist Church with Matthew Smith and Indelible Grace, and also Piqua Baptist Church with the Ball Family Gospel Singing Group.

The Matthew Smith and Indelible Grace Concert will be held April 25, at 7 p.m. at Greene Street UMC, located at 415 W. Greene St. in Piqua.

“I’ve been doing this since 2000,” Smith said.

Smith makes old hymns new in a way, keeping their lyrics but adding a different twist to the songs.

“I write brand-new melodies to them,” Smith said.

Smith’s new album is “QuietHymns,” which he describes on his website as “an album wrestling with the fear, anxiety, and pride that keep us from repenting and trusting God.”

“I think they’re still valuable to sing,” Smith said about hymns.

Smith also uses hymns as a framework to talk about worship, saying that he hopes attendees at the concert see Jesus with more “beauty and trust” than they possibly did before. He added that he hopes to inspire people to “bring all of who we are to Him in worship,” including all of their notions, hopes, and fears.

“I’m looking forward to being there with the band,” Smith said.

Smith will also be promoting Compassion International, which is Christian humanitarian aid child sponsorship organization that provides children with humanitarian aid along with Christian resources.

For more details about Smith, visit www.matthewsmith.us.

For more information on Greene Street UMC and the upcoming concert, visit www.greenestreetumc.org.

Piqua Baptist Church to host Ball Family

Piqua Baptist Church will be also be holding a free concert this month on April 22, at 6 p.m., when the Ball Family Gospel Singing Group will be performing Southern Gospel music.

According to their website, the Ball Family Gospel Singing Group formed in the late 1960s under Herbert Ball with children Nelson Ball and Peggy Ball-Arnold. Since then, they have shared their music ministry at auditoriums, camp meetings, prisons, and churches throughout the country.

They have shared the stage with such groups as the Gaithers, Dixie Melody Boys, Greenes, Palmetto State Quartet, Statesmen Quartet, Speer Family, Dixie Echoes, Squire Parsons, J.D. Sumner and the Stamps, The Blackwood Brothers, and more. They have also appeared on Barbara Fairchild’s Sunday Morning Program in Branson, Missouri.

Today, The Ball Family is made up of seven singers and musicians who have come together to create an unmistakable sound and share a life-changing message, according to their website. Founding members Nelson Ball and Peggy Ball-Arnold are still involved in the singing group.

For more information about the Ball Family, visit www.ballfamilyqt.com.

Piqua Baptist Church is located at 1402 W. High St. For more information, visit piquabaptist.org/wp/.

By Sam Wildow

