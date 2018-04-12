Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: Money was reported stolen from a vehicle that was parked at Complete Auto and Tire Service on April 6 between 10-11 a.m.

There was a report of a wallet being stolen at Murphy’s gas station on April 7 at around 10 a.m.

An iPad was reported stolen on the 900 block of Washington Avenue sometime between March 28 and April 7.

Officers were dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to a snow plow being stolen from the 300 block of Staunton Street sometime between April 1-8.

Employee advised a male paid for fuel but pumped more than he paid for at Marathon on April 8 at approximately 7:20 p.m. Police made contact with the male customer and advised he needed to pay the difference to avoid being charged. The male paid the difference.

Two females shoplifted merchandise from Walmart and were gone prior to officer’s arrival on April 9 at 8 p.m.

MENACING: A caller said someone threatened him with a gun on the 400 block of Wood Street on April 7 at approximately 1:40 p.m. After police spoke with both subjects, who had conflicting stories, no charges were filed, and they were warned to stay away from each other.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A couple of subjects came into the Comfort Inn and were told to leave after being denied a room for the night on April 7. The subjects came back into the hotel at around 10 p.m. and cussed at the employee. The subjects were gone upon arrival, but were later contacted and warned for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

A subject was observed going across private property on Propeller Place on April 9 at 12:15 a.m. The subject was found to be intoxicated and drinking from an open can of Bud Light. The subject was cited for having an open container and given a ride home.

An anonymous caller reported a male and female arguing in the Kroger parking lot on April 10 at around 11 a.m. Police made contact with the subjects, and the male was warned for disorderly conduct.

SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of North College Street and Park Avenue on April 7 at around 10:30 p.m. The area was checked, but no violations were observed.

A caller stated he thought he heard someone knocking on his windows at the rear of a house on Lindsey Street on April 7 at 10:40 p.m. The caller went outside and observed a subject standing in the alley. The caller later observed the subject walking south on Lincoln. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Two people were reportedly passed out in a vehicle in the area of Bridge and Garnsey streets on April 10 at approximately 8:20 a.m. The subjects were found to be sleeping in the truck after having vehicle trouble. The subjects left the area without incident.

A complainant reported a male was selling candy in the name of an organization that did not authorize him to do so on the 400 block of North Main Street on April 10 at approximately 11 a.m.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A juvenile called in stating there was a subject there wanting to shoot him on First Street on April 8 at approximately 8 p.m. Officers arrived and spoke to a nine-year-old male who admitted he made it up. The juvenile stated he got yelled at by an adult for playing in front of his house. The juvenile was talked to about making false calls to 911.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: A complainant reported a pedestrian walked in front of his truck on the 500 block of Wood Street on April 9 at 7:15 a.m. The pedestrian was found to be at fault and was cited.

TRESPASSING: There was report of a male at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on April 9 at 11:45 a.m. after having been warned for trespassing. The property owner ultimately decided the male could stay, and he was permitted to remain at the building.

There was a report of a male subject trespassing at a location on the 400 block of East Ash Street on April 9 at approximately 5:50 p.m.

SEX OFFENSE: A female subject wanted to speak with an officer in reference to a sex offense on Covington Avenue on April 10 at approximately 1:50 p.m.