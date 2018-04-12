Lehman prom court candidates named

SIDNEY — The 2018 Lehman Catholic Prom will be Saturday, May 28 from 8-11 p.m. at the Piqua Country Club. This year’s theme is Hollywood. The traditional crowning of prom royalty will take place at 8 p.m.

The 2018 senior queen candidates are Maria Adams, daughter of John and Tara Adams of Sidney; Abigail Jones, daughter of Brad and Kelly Jones of Conover; Madeline McFarland, daughter of Ed and Jill McFarland of Piqua; Brogan McIver, daughter of Brenda and the late Bill McIver of Sidney; Alanna O’Leary, daughter of Rob and Rose O’Leary of Piqua; and Clare Schmiesing, daughter of Greg and Christina Schmiesing of Sidney.

The 2018 senior king candidates are Brandon Barhorst, son of Kurt and Connie Barhorst of Sidney; Jacob Emrick son of Jeff and Julia Emrick of Sidney; Tyler Lachey, son of Joe and Shannon Lachey in Sidney; Preston Rodgers, son of Diana Rodgers of Sidney and Kurt Rodgers of Fort Loramie; Collin Haller, son of Cameron and Teresa Haller of Sidney; and Alvaro Barrera, son of Rafael and Aracely Barrera of Piqua.

The 2018 junior princess candidates are Maria Schmiesing, daughter of Kevin and Anne Schmiesing of Sidney; Jacquie Schemmel, daughter of Bill and Alicia Schemmel of New Bremen; Grace Olding, daughter of Bryan and Sara Olding of Sidney; Grace Monnin, daughter of Andy and Julie Monnin of Piqua; Samantha Edwards, daughter of John and Heather Edwards of Sidney; and Carly Edwards, daughter of Joe and Tina Edwards of Sidney.

The 2018 junior prince candidates are Mitchell Sollmann, son of Jeramie and Kara Sollmann of Sidney; Conor O’Leary, son of David and Emily of Sidney; Bradly Haynes, son of Jacqueline Fergus or Sidney; Elliott Gilardi, son of Marc and Colleen Gilardi of Troy; Michael Denning, son of Rick and Gail Denning of Sidney; and Alex Gleason, son of Tim and Amy Gleason of Sidney.

Junior class parents are organizing this year’s after-prom at Rolling Hills Skate in Sidney from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fun activities, skating, casino-type games and prizes are planned.

Provided photo Lehman Catholic High School's senior king and queen candidates are: front row, left to right, Clare Schmiesing, Alanna O'Leary, Brogan McIver, Maddy McFarland, Abby Jones and Maria Adams; back row, left to right, Preston Rodgers, Tyler Lachey, Collin Haller, Jake Emrick, Alvaro Barrera and Brandon Barhorst

Provided photo Lehman Catholic High School's junior prince and princess candidates are: front row, left to right, Maria Schmiesing, Jacquie Schemmel, Grace Olding, Grace Monnin, Samantha Edwards and Carly Edwards; back row, left to right, Mitchell Sollmann, Conor O'Leary, Bradly Haynes, Elliott Gilardi, Michael Denning; not pictured: Alex Gleason