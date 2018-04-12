Posted on by

Short sleeve weather

Mike Ullery | Daily Call John Sloan of Sidney watches his line as he gets in some fishing time on Swift Run Lake during our first over-70 degree day of the year on Thursday. While there was plenty of sunshine, windy conditions produced whitecaps across the lake.

