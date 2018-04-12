Bradford-UVCC FFA holds banquet

BRADFORD — The 2017-18 Bradford-UVCC FFA banquet was recently held and had an excellent turnout. Thanks to all of the people who attended this year, the banquet was a huge success for the officers that set it up.

A silent auction was held and provided a good boost to help FFA students go to FFA camp this June. Along with a great banquet came great food. Smoked pork prepared by Scott Helman was a huge hit among the attendees and sides were brought in by the rest of the members.

The retiring officer team was recognized, which included Sentinel Kegan Fair, President Hunter Beirise, Parliamentarian Jay Roberts, Vice President Wyatt Spangler, Student Advisor Drew Davison, Reporter Mercedes Smith, Secretary Brant Helmen, Historian Ashley Jones, and Treasurer Gabe Gill.

The new officer team was installed, which includes President Mercedes Smith, Vice President Jay Roberts, Reporter Taven Leach, Secretary Justin Bryan, and Treasurer Brandon Jones.

Honorary Chapter FFA degrees were awarded to Rogers Grain Inc. and Mrs. Wendy Ray for going above and beyond to support the FFA chapter. Thank you to each of them for their continued support.

Other awards given were Star Greenhand to Justin Bryan, Star Chapter Member to Brant Helman and Greenhand and Chapter FFA degrees were conferred among members. Also recognized were those that participated in Career Development events.

The FFA would like to thank all of the staff members and FFA supporters that have assisted them this past year. They would also like to thank Millan Pozderac, Ohio FFA Association state vice president at large, for being the keynote speaker. He gave a life lesson to all the FFA members. He provided an amazing speech about how successfulness is a great thing to accomplish in life, but shouldn’t block us from just living to create happiness in ourselves and others.

— Written by Bradford FFA Chapter Reporter Taven Leach.

Provided photo Members of the Bradford-UVCC FFA include: front row, left to right: Chris Lockhart, Brandon Jones, Ethan Saunders, Gabe Gill, Mercedes Smith, Ashlee Jones, Makayla Clark, Brant Helman, Jaiden Leistner; back row, left to right: Justin Bryan, Taven Leach, Milan Pozderac (Ohio FFA Association state vice president at large), Wyatt Spangler, Kegan Fair, Zachary Jones, Hunter Beireis, Jay Roberts, Drew Davidson, Nic Baumer (chapter advisor), Shelby Shafer. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_IMG_6734.jpg Provided photo Members of the Bradford-UVCC FFA include: front row, left to right: Chris Lockhart, Brandon Jones, Ethan Saunders, Gabe Gill, Mercedes Smith, Ashlee Jones, Makayla Clark, Brant Helman, Jaiden Leistner; back row, left to right: Justin Bryan, Taven Leach, Milan Pozderac (Ohio FFA Association state vice president at large), Wyatt Spangler, Kegan Fair, Zachary Jones, Hunter Beireis, Jay Roberts, Drew Davidson, Nic Baumer (chapter advisor), Shelby Shafer. Provided photo The 2017-18 Bradford-UVCC FFA banquet was recently held and had an excellent turnout. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/04/web1_Copy-of-IMG_6651-1-.jpg Provided photo The 2017-18 Bradford-UVCC FFA banquet was recently held and had an excellent turnout.