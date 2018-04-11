Local officers’ efforts recognized

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a follow-up to “Local officers honored,” which appeared in the Wednesday, April 11, edition of the Piqua Daily Call.

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Law Enforcement awards ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Fort Piqua Plaza called out the accomplishments of local law enforcement professionals whose efforts helped save lives and protect the community during stressful situations this past year.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak awarded a number of Life Saving Awards, honoring numerous deputies and officers who helped save the lives of people who suffered drug overdoses and other medical emergencies.

The following corrections officers and deputies were honored with the Life Saving Award for their actions responding to unresponsive subjects as the result of possible drug overdoses:

• Corrections officers Ashley Hinger, Jack Snyder, and Sgt. Justin Wells were honored for their actions on March 25, 2017, when a female inmate was found unresponsive.

• Corrections officers Mariah Bolin and Perry Gullette were honored for their actions on May 8, 2017, when they came to the aid of an unresponsive female inmate.

• Corrections officers Jason Goff, Amy Buchert, and Sgt. Lee Larimore were honored for their actions on Nov. 25, when a female inmate was found unresponsive.

• Former deputy, now Tipp City police officer Parrish Brazel was honored for her actions on Jan. 8, 2017, when she responded to a report of a 29-year-old male subject not breathing.

• Brazel and Deputy Travis Boggs were honored for their response to an opioid overdose on Feb. 16, 2017, when a male subject was unresponsive.

• Deputy Nate Jessup was honored for his response to a drug overdose on Feb. 21, 2017.

• Deputies Chase Underwood and Shaun Shell were honored for their response to a drug overdose on March 12, 2017.

• Deputy Joseph Martin was honored for his response to a drug overdose on April 21.

• Deputies Eric Brazel and Justin Miller were honored for their response to an unresponsive female subject on July 13, 2017.

All of the subjects in these instances survived.

“These are extremely stressful situations,” Duchak said. His staff has been trained to administer Narcan for two years now.

Deputy Brian Peoples was also honored for being in the right place at the right time after he was off duty on Jan. 26, 2017. Shortly after getting off his shift, Peoples was at a Troy area AutoZone when someone alerted him to a subject passed out in a vehicle.

“Deputy Peoples quickly responded and removed the person from the car, laying him on the ground. The subject was not breathing, so Deputy Peoples administered CPR,” Duchak said. The subject’s pulse improved, and medics responded to the scene. The subject survived.

Officer Parrish Brazel was also honored for her response to a diabetic teenager on Feb. 5, 2017. Brazel administered CPR and used a defibrillator on the 16-year-old until he could be taken to the hospital and later transported by Careflight to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The teen survived.

Deputy Sarah Fraley was also honored for her actions on Jan. 22, 2017, when she responded to a report of a woman who fell down the stairs at her residence. The victim had suffered a large amount of blood loss due to lacerations, to which Fraley applied tourniquets. The victim survived.

Duchak also offered commendations to Officer Parrish Brazel, Deputy Jeremy Adams, Fraley, Shell, Deputy Richard Manns, and Officer Timothy Cline of the Covington Police Department for their response to a car crash on May 6, 2017. The car had crashed into a tree and was catching fire while the deputies and officers attempted to extract the driver. Extraction was not possible, and the driver did not survive. The deputies and officers were honored, though, “for their extraordinary actions” and for putting themselves in harm’s way, Duchak said.

Deputy Jeremy Bubeck also received a commendation for his response to a report of a 70-year-old unresponsive male subject. Bubeck administered CPR, but the subject, unfortunately, did not survive.

On behalf of the Piqua Police Department, Chief Bruce Jamison honored Jeremy Weber as the Officer of the Year. Weber was a field training officer for two different probationary officers while also acting as the officer in charge on his shift when the lieutenant was absent. He also fulfilled the role as acting lieutenant for part of the time, Jamison said.

“Even with all of that activity, his performance within the department for arrests, calls for service handled, traffic citations issued is consistently … in the top 25 percent of the department,” Jamison said.

Weber is also an assistant tactical team commander. Jamison added that Weber is actively involved in the Piqua community, is an active attendee at the FOP Lodge 58, and is the department’s union representative.

On behalf of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sgt. Veroman Witcher honored Trooper James Davis as the Post Trooper of the Year and Ashley Thomas as the Dispatcher of the Year. Witcher noted that Davis dealt with nearly 700 traffic violations along with approximately three stolen vehicles, 15 marijuana violations, four OVI arrests, 21 traffic crashes and more. Witcher also noted how Thomas stood out in her field.

On behalf of the Covington Police Department, Chief Lee Harmon honored Patrol Officer Kevin Wright as the Officer of the Year. Harmon honored Wright for his actions during a burglary that turned into a hostage situation where a child was being held at knife-point, saying Wright talked to the aggressor and kept the situation under control until the aggressor could be subdued.

By Sam Wildow

